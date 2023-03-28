Increase in the minimum, vital and mobile wage: the Government confirmed the new amounts and when they are collected | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Tuesday March 28, 2023 | 8:45 a.m.

The National Government confirmed this Tuesday the new increases in the minimum, vital and mobile wages and specified when they will begin to be collected.

Through Resolution 5/2023, published this morning in the Official Gazette, the Ministry of Labor set the increases that will be 15.6% from April, 6% from May and 5% in June.

Indeed, as of the 1st of the coming month, “all monthly workers who complete the full legal work day” will start to receive a minimum wage of $80,342; and daily workers will receive “$401.71 per hour.”

“As of May 1, 2023, the minimum wage is set at $84,512 for all monthly workers who complete the full legal work day; and at $422.56 per hour, for daily workers”, reads the resolution signed by Minister Kelly Olmos.

Meanwhile, from June 1, 2023, the minimum will reach $87,987 for those who complete the full legal work day; and the hour for daily workers will be located at $439.94.

The Council Plenary approved these increases last week, which will not be cumulative, with 30 positive votes, one abstention (CTA Trabajadores) and one negative vote (Autonomous CTA). After agreeing on the increase for the second quarter of the year, the Council set a new call for next July 15.

The CGT, the Central de Trabajadores de Argentina (CTA) and the business chambers had agreed on November 22 an increase in the minimum wage of 20% in four tranches, which end this month, which for the Ministry of Labor totaled a parity improvement of 110.5% in one year and allowed that credit to reach 69,500 pesos this month, while the minimum unemployment insurance is at $19,305 and the maximum at $32,175.

It is estimated that the new wage floor will impact some 400,000 workers who are outside the agreement.

Meanwhile, the agreed salaries have a full impact on the amount received by the beneficiaries of social plans such as Potenciar Trabajo, but also on the Accompany programs or the Progresar Scholarships.

In article 2 of the resolution published this Tuesday in the Official Gazette, the increase in the minimum and maximum amounts of the unemployment benefit was set: as of April 1, 2023 at $22,316.76 and $37,194.60, respectively .

As of May 1, 2023, at $23,475.07 and $39,125.12, respectively. While as of June 1, 2023, at $24,440.33 and $40,733.88, respectively.

The increases were questioned by the Autonomous CTA at last week’s meeting. The entity, with its negative vote, rejected the proposal that became official this Tuesday. “Any increase that is established has to be well above the 116% increase that the food basket has already had in our country in the last year. We believe that we must guarantee an increase and a percentage increase that brings us as close as possible to that minimum basket”, the Secretary General, Hugo Godoy, had pointed out.

“The Minimum, Vital and Mobile Salary should be at 180 thousand pesos. Therefore, we should build conditions so that with this increase we can begin to approach percentage increases that have a strong impact on the income of workers,” Godoy remarked. The Autonomous CTA resolved that in the coming days “the National Leadership will be summoned to resolve a measure of force by mid-April.”