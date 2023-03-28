Suspicions of massive tax evasion: ongoing searches in five banks in France

Several searches are underway this Tuesday, March 28 in five French banking establishments in Paris and La Défense on suspicion of aggravated tax evasion, indicated the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF), confirming information from the « Monde ».

These operations “Intervene in the context of five preliminary investigations opened on December 16 and 17, 2021 on the count of aggravated money laundering of aggravated tax evasion, and for some of aggravated tax evasion, relating to the so-called “CumCum” fraud scheme”a tax scheme on dividends, said the PNF.

“The operations in progress, which required several months of preparation, are being carried out by 16 magistrates from the PNF and more than 150 investigators from the financial judicial investigation service (SEJF), in the presence of six German prosecutors from the Cologne public prosecutor’s office intervening in the framework of European judicial cooperation”added the public prosecutor.

Société Générale, BNP Paribas, Exane (a subsidiary of BNP), Natixis and HSBC are targeted, according to “Le Monde”. A spokesperson for Société Générale confirmed to AFP that a search had been underway at the group’s headquarters since Tuesday morning, without knowing what the purpose was. The other banks did not respond to AFP immediately.

« CumEx Files »

According to the prosecution, “some of these investigations follow a complaint”filed at the end of 2018 by a collective “Citizens in organized gangs” around the boss of PS deputies Boris Vallaud, “or to a compulsory denunciation of the tax administration”which would date according to “the World” from the end of 2021.

The daily also states that the General Directorate of Public Finance (DGFip) “made its first tax adjustments at the end of 2021” concerning some of these banks “for sums of tens or even hundreds of millions of euros. » Asked by AFP, the DGFip did not comment. Neither customs nor Bercy had responded immediately either.

A group of sixteen media revealed in 2018 via the « CumEx Files » these suspicions of giant tax fraud. The amount, initially estimated at 55 billion euros, had been significantly increased in 2021 by the consortium, rising to 140 billion euros over twenty years.

The so-called practice “When” in financial jargon consists of escaping the tax on dividends which must in principle be paid by foreign holders of shares in listed French companies. To take advantage of the scheme, these owners of shares, small savers or large investment funds, entrust their securities to a bank when the tax is collected, thus escaping taxation. The banks would have played an intermediary role, while charging a commission to the holders of shares.