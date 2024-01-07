“Do you want to know the letter of the year? Don’t profit from other people’s pain”

Another clash has broken out on social networks and this time the opponents are none other than Seidy La Niña and Alexander Otaola.

The Cuban singer attacked the influencer on Instagramafter he left a rather negative comment on one of his publications.

“But your music comes on and they don’t know who you are. Wow tremendous success”Otaola wrote with a great deal of irony referring to Seidy’s career.

The artist responded to his words and did it as she does best, improvising and rumba rhythm.

“He who kills with iron dies with iron, it is better not to say anything more.” Do you want to know the letter of the year? Do not profit from other people’s pain, there are people who speak and what they release their tongue is poison. Advice is advice,” were the first hints that Seidy gave him.

However, his attack did not stop there: “He who covers a lot does little, but you already know that.” She then blurted out a phrase in English and being even more sarcastic she added: “Let me repeat it to you in Spanish in case English doesn’t work for you, To be a great leader you have to be a good person. Eleguá says lowliness is lowliness even if he tries to wear a crown.”

“Well no, very good and very true”; “On the face, very hard”; “You killed him”; “A response with a label”; “Water. The best rhyme anyone could have made for the cockroach was that one”; “Very well said”; “That’s what a queen does,” were just some of the reactions of Seidy’s followers to his response to Otaola.