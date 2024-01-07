Charly & Johayron continue to make themselves known outside the borders of Cuba, once again the comedian and youtuber Esteban Seong Jin Ahn, known in the world of networks as Korean Crazy, chose one of his songs to make a reaction video.

The song was the latest hit by the popular Cuban duo “Unacopia de mí”and you just have to see the influencer’s face to know that he liked it a lot.

“Oh! “I like the way they sing.”was the first impression of Coreano Loco and when the chorus began he couldn’t help but dance to the rhythm of the song and even try to follow the steps of the challenge that has become so recurrent on the networks.

A super funny moment was in the middle of El Charly’s rap when he says “But you bought him in the Chinese stores”alluding to the bad copies, Koreano Loco’s shocked face said more than a thousand words, but he continued listening as if nothing had happened.

“I really want to visit Cuba. Sirs Someday I will visit Cuba. You have my word”, he assured in part of his reaction video.

On Correano Loco’s YouTube channel and also in their Instagram post with this video, Charly & Johayron thanked him for supporting their music.

It is not the first time that the well-known YouTuber reacts to a video by the Cuban duo. A few weeks ago He did it with “Two Friends”in his opinion a great topic.