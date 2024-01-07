A magical European-inspired town in Florida

Rosemary Beach It is a town in Florida that attracts more people interested in its unique urbanism every year.

The small town has 107 acres, or about 0.42 square kilometers. It was founded in 1995on land that was part of Inlet Beach’s oldest neighborhood.

The town’s design is based on the principles of new urbanism and the development of traditional beach neighborhoods.

The picturesque town is named after Rosemary Milligan, a businesswoman and real estate agent who lived in this area since 1974 and owned much of the land until selling the land to developers.

It is magical town in Florida was promoted by Patrick D. Bienvenue, president of Leucadia Financial Corporation. The urban design was carried out by Duany Plater-Zyberk & Company.

The urban project is of European inspiration, but completely adapted to the characteristics and requirements of American citizens. They took as their main guide the French Quarter of New Orleans.

Rosemary Beach It is on the Gulf Coast, in the Northwest of the state, between Destin and Panama City Beach.

The fishing village features charming homes, cobblestone streets, unique European-inspired architecture, locally owned shops and boutiques, and quaint restaurants offering local produce.

One of the most curious things about this community is that its beautiful beach is only accessible to residents and visiting tenants. Rosemary Beach on holiday.