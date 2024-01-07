New and shocking images of a powerful tornado passing through southern Florida

The tornado that touched down this Saturday afternoon in Broward He left new and shocking images of his time in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, recorded by city residents.

In the midst of the deteriorating weather conditions in South Florida, the passage of this tornado caused explosions and damage to the electrical supply network, as can be seen in a video shared by the site miamicertified.

There are hardly any records of tornadoes in South Florida in recent months, however local media reports indicated that this Friday up to 3 tornadoes could touch down in 3 different places in the county.

One of them formed shortly before 6 p.m. on land and impacted Las Olas and the Intracoastal Waterway, causing damage to power lines and boats, among some others.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Department said it responded to calls for a damaged boat at 1 Las Olas Circle and damage to a home at 1733 SE 10 Street.

It was also necessary to carry out specific evaluations on boats and other structures in the area. However, according to Univisionno injuries or damage serious enough to require displacement or evacuation were reported.

In September 2022, four tornadoes hit Broward and Miami-Dade counties while Hurricane Ian was bearing down on the Florida territory.