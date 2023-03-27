Valley of Mexico area will continue in environmental contingency

Well, it seems that it did not help to have the cars stored over the weekend, nor did the downpour that fell yesterday (one believing that it was going to “clean up”). Nothing: We started this week with the environmental contingency decreed since last Friday.

Through a statement, the Megalopolis Environmental Commission warns that this March 27 Phase I of ozone atmospheric environmental contingency continues in the ZMVM (that is, in the metropolitan area of ​​the Valley of Mexico).

According to environmental specialists, it is necessary to continue with the contingency because yesterday, around 3:00 p.m., “a condition was recorded that exceeded 155 ppb of ozone”… and well, although ozone is not a totally harmful gas (it even protects us from ultraviolet rays)… when it is in the wrong place and in high concentrations (like now) it can cause damage to the respiratory system (or aggravate diseases, such as asthma).

Added to the above is the fact that, according to weather forecasts, weather conditions today are expected to favor ozone formation. Such conditions are described as: “the position of the anticyclonic system, (…) atmospheric stability, little or little cloudiness.” Ah, because, as we have already shared with you on other occasions, we are in the so-called “ozone season”.

Continuing with the environmental contingency decreed since the afternoon of Friday the 24th is with “in order to reduce the exposure of the population to polluted air and the risk of affecting their health, as well as to reduce the emission of pollutants”. assures the Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis.

Recommendations during the environmental contingency

Although this has been known since last Friday, it is worth remembering that, due to the fact that the air quality is not working well, It is advisable not to do physical activities outdoors between 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m..

Environmental authorities also suggest that companies give a chance to do remote work (home office) and, already encarrerados, that people choose to make their purchases and procedures online. This to reduce the circulation of vehicles through the Valley of Mexico area.

It is also recommended not to use for the moment (and perhaps permanently avoid) the use of air fresheners, aerosols, paints, waterproofing or products containing solvents.

Ahhhhhh and, of course, this environmental contingency It goes with the respective application of the double Hoy no Circula. So today private use vehicles with a verification hologram 2 and neither the verification hologram 1 whose last numerical digit is 0, 2, 4, 5, 6 and 8, as well as those whose license plate consists only of letters will not be able to circulate. .

Vehicles for private use with a verification hologram 0 and 00, yellow sticker, license plate finish 5 and 6 will not circulate either… much less… well, The general recommendation is to avoid the use of the car, pa’ pronto. (But to see all the regulation click here).

