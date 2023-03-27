Inter de Porto Alegre was eliminated by a team from D and a pitched battle broke out

The first game ended tied 1-1, and everything indicated that at Beira Rio Inter would seal the classification against the weak Caxias of the Brasileirao D, the fourth category of the neighboring country.

Everything seemed to be going in that direction when Mauricio scored for the locals after twenty minutes, but surprisingly at the end of the first stage, Eronildo equalized things.

In the second period, Caxias was closed, Inter could not capture the difference in categories and it came to penalties where Wesley Pombo sentenced the elimination of Colorado

One could say that the excessive, provocative, excessively long celebration and with Topo Gigio included by Wesley Pombo was to blame for unleashing the hubbub, which had unusual and dramatic edges such as the scene in which a fan enters the playing field to hit the visiting players with their young daughter in their arms.

But the truth is that none of this unleashes storms, but the frustration of the fans due to the poor performance of their team, poorly channeled.