The internal reaction of the Frente de Todos: there were requests to “get off”

If Mauricio Macri’s decision not to compete in the next elections can serve to order candidacies in Together for Change, in the Frente de Todos he did nothing more than kick the anthill and intensify the internship facing the PASO. Because while in the environment of the president, Alberto Fernández, they were convinced that the announcement of the founder of the PRO could favor the “moderate” candidates and -as in a game of mirrors- also encourage Cristina Kirchner to definitively drop any application, in hard kirchnerism came out to openly demand that the president “imitate” Macri’s “good” decision.

“From the electoral strategic point of view of his space, Macri’s decision is good”, they valued in La Cámpora, and highlighted: “It is important that a person run to reorder the political space, especially when he knows that his position generates difficulties internal to be able to achieve that ordering. This is a gesture that Alberto should imitate”.

According to the analysis that was circulated in the group created by Máximo Kirchner, “Macri did not get off a 30-point candidacy like the one that Cristina Kirchner resigned, but rather he got off a candidacy of a triple tie with Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta ” and they distinguished that “he does not act in a mirror with Cristina, he does not get off because Cristina gets off, he gets off because it is not enough for him”. They added that “(Macri) does not measure, nor does Alberto”, pointing the same shot at the former president and the current president.

For hard Kirchnerism, the tenacity of Alberto Fernández in wanting to go to a STEP makes it difficult for the internal reordering of the Frente de Todos. On the contrary, they believe that Macri’s resignation facilitates the Together for Change strategy and that is why they insist that the President imitate that gesture.

what they think about the Rosada

They have another vision in the Casa Rosada, where they assure that the PRO leader’s announcement favors official competition. “Now it is clear that in both coalitions there is going to be a STEP,” said collaborators of the head of state who learned of Macri’s message halfway between the Dominican Republic and New York, before meeting US President Joe Biden in Washington. .

In the President’s environment they sought to cling to an idea of ​​order that in the ruling party does not seem to be so clear and assured that “if Macri was a candidate, he would gain more strength than Cristina Kirchner would also be”, assuming that the name of the Vice President it will not appear on any ballot either.

They say that in the middle of the flight to New York, Fernández insisted that no member of the ruling party can condition another or ask him to get off, as required in La Cámpora.

So the President remains firm in his position of going for a STEP, convinced that, without Macri among the candidates, the moderation -of which he boasts- will gain ground in the October elections. “The electoral discussion runs to the center, the extremes have the necessary strength to condition, but not to lead”, was the response of Albertismo to the sector of Kirchnerism that demands to do “the same as Macri” and “leave aside the pettiness that It continues to harm space, which today has a bad image among the people”.

In massismo, finally, they did not ask Fernández to decline his candidacy, but they did ask him to speed up a definition: “This corners the President to define whether or not he is going to be a candidate”, they agreed close to the Tigrense, who until now has the support of Cristina Kirchner and La Cámpora for an eventual candidacy for the Presidency.

And if we talk about internal, Grabois said that “we will never support Massa.”