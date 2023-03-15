Neighbors of the Mariano Comas neighborhood ask the municipality to place security cameras

The resident of the Mariano Comas neighborhood sent a note to the Municipal Council asking the municipality to place monitoring cameras in the “hottest” areas of the neighborhood. The initiative is contemplated in the city budget with an estimated amount of 80 million pesos.

As a result of the escalation of insecurity, last week, the residents sent a letter to the Executive to request greater patrolling in two key points of the neighborhood: the proximity to Villa del Parque and around the roads, between Cándido Pujato and Presidente Perón . “The crime that is happening is carried out in our neighborhood and they escape in those directions,” explained the president of the neighborhood, Facundo Ricca.

In addition, they asked the municipality for a larger budget to increase the range of action of the GSI Institutional Security Guard, as well as with regard to the municipal camera monitoring center: “We want to make it clear that we also require the province and the Ministry of Security a greater patrolling at night, as well as a greater search of passers-by, rags and window cleaners,” they claimed.

“The capital city of the province is no stranger to the phenomenon of drug trafficking and drug dealing, having to take action on the matter urgently whoever corresponds. It should be noted that on the Belgrano Cargas railway there is a situation of abandonment and usurpation due to lack of weeding , lighting and order, which constantly facilitate crime and hinder police work. We hope imminently and urgently to begin work on the aforementioned problem,” they added from the neighborhood.

