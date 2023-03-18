The probable formation of Torino: a dubbio in difesa, Vlasic turns subito titolare – Toro.it

Djidji is not al meglio, se non dovesse farcela al suo posto giocherebbe Gravillon: la probabile formazione del Torino

Martedì, per la prima volta dopo l’fortunio, Nikola Vlasic è tornato ad allenarsi con i propri compagni di squadra e, dall’intensità con cui ha lavorato, era chiaro che contro il Napoli avrebbe avuto spazio. The misfortune befallen Aleksey Miranchuk has been able to dissipate all the eventual dubbi of Ivan Juric riguardo al schierarlo titolare oppure no: the Croatian domani will be regularly in the field of the first minute and now I compete in the quality of the Torino game.

Torino: dubbi in difesa and midfield for Juric

Qualche certezza in meno Juric ce l’ha vez por cuanto riguarda Koffi Djidji: il francese non è al meglio, proverà a stringere i denti per esserci ma non ce la dovesse fare al suo posto giocherebbe Andreaw Gravillon, proprio come ha fatto seventimana scorsa to Lecce. Nessun dubbio invece por quanto riguarda la titularità di Perr Schuurs di Alessandro Buongiorno, con quest’ultimo che è galvanizzato anche dalla prima convocazione in Nazionale.

In midfield, Wilfried Singo will confirm his right fascia with Ricardo Rodriguez in front of his Mergim Vojvoda in the opposite corsia. In the middle of the field there is a certain jersey of the title Ivan Ilic, with Samuele Ricci and Karol Linetty who do not contend with the other post. C’è però anche la possibilità che giochino tutti e due dal prime minuto, con il polacco avanzato sulla trequarti campo al fianco di Vlasic. Linetty is infatti in ballottaggio not only with Ricci but also with Nemanja Radonjic, giocatore che Juric vorrebbe communque will reward for the good performance against Lecce. The offensive terminal of Torino will defeat Antonio Sanabria.

The probable formation of Torino

Probable formation Torino (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Schuurs, Buongiorno; Singo, Ricci, Ilic, Rodriguez; Vlasic, Radonjic; Sanabria. available. Gemello, Fiorenza, Gravillon, N’Guessan, Aina, Bayeye, Adopo, Linetty, Gineitis, Seck, Pellegri. there. Juric.

Qualifying: nessuno

Unavailable: Lazaro, Karamoh, Miranchuk, Vieira, Zima