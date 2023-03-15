Dead twelve-year-olds from Freudenberg: Who protects the alleged perpetrators from hating Tiktok?

Hatred accumulates every second under this clip: one of the murderers of twelve-year-old Luise is said to have posted it. Now the girl is protected.

“Murderer”, “Psycho”, “how could you”: Hostilities like this and further threats of revenge are currently piling up under a clip that one of the two alleged murderers of twelve-year-old Luise from Freudenberg is said to have published on the TikTok video platform on Sunday.

The 12-year-old had been missing since Saturday and was found dead on Sunday near a cycle path in Rhineland-Palatinate near the state border with North Rhine-Westphalia. Two girls, ages 12 and 13, then confessed to killing the girl. Investigators announced this on Tuesday. Read more about the current status of the investigation here.

Hate comments every second

In the past few hours, hateful comments have accumulated under the video that has now appeared – and that every second. It has not been officially confirmed whether the profile is actually that of one of the girls who confessed. In order not to fuel the hate speech, t-online does not publish screenshots of the profile or references to the profile name at this point.

However, hundreds of users seem to be firmly convinced that they have found one of the culprits. “How sick that you can seem so incredibly normal, but are capable of it,” comments one user. Others are more skeptical: “How do you know it was her?”

Apparently, some comments have already been deleted: Observations from t-online show that the number of comments varies significantly. While there were still more than 900 comments at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, there are only 847 comments around ten minutes later. But the stream of hate posts doesn’t stop: around three hours later, at 1:23 p.m., there were more than 1,000 comments.

Police spokesman: Girls are protected from hate speech

How are the alleged perpetrators now protected from psychological stress like this, which takes place in virtual space? In an interview with t-online, a spokesman for the Hagen police headquarters said: “We heard about the hostility towards the girls on social media and we keep an eye on them.” Without confirming that it was the profile described, he said: “The children are currently in a protected space, which includes protection against such reactions on social media.”

When asked that the number of comments is currently fluctuating significantly, the spokesman explains that appropriate measures are being taken to counter the hate comments, but that the restrictions on the comments are not fully in hand. Contact was made with TikTok, but rapid implementation failed because the company is based abroad.

Those affected no longer live with their families for the time being

As the responsible Siegen-Wittgenstein district has now announced, the two suspected girls no longer live with their parents. They were “accommodated outside the home environment,” reports the dpa news agency.

The girls still have contact with their parents. “Because of the young age of the girls, contact with the family is very important for the development of successful support and is supported in this respect,” the district said. For the two suspects, it is also a “very unusual situation that requires a lot of empathy and prudent action,” said district youth department head Thomas Wüst to dpa. You can read here whether the girls now face charges in court.