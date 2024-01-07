When does Biden deliver his State of the Union address?

MIAMI .- The president of USA , Joe Biden will give his speech on March 7 on the State of the Union before Congress, after accepting the invitation extended to do so by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson.

“Looking forward to it,” Biden said on his account on the social network X in response to the invitation published by Johnson, thus following the tradition in the North American country. Johnson had previously indicated that “it was his solemn duty” to invite the president to give his speech that day.

In his statement, Johnson noted that “at this time of great challenges for our country, it is my solemn duty to invite you to address a joint session of Congress on Thursday, March 7, 2024, to fulfill your obligation under the US Constitution to address the state of our union.”

Usually, this speech is used by the leaders of USA to carry out an analysis of the situation in the country and present its priorities and agenda for the new year. This time, it will come after Biden launched his campaign to seek re-election in 2024.

