“John Wick” star Lance Reddick dead: He was found dead at home

John Wick star Lance Reddick has died suddenly at the age of 60.

According to the US magazine “ TMZAccording to reports, Reddick’s body was discovered around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning at his home in Studio City, California.

The exact cause of death is still unknown, but he is said to have died of natural causes. Only on Wednesday did he post a photo of himself and his dog on Instagram.

Ruby Rose, Lance Reddick and Keanu Reeves Foto: Penske Media via Getty Images

Lance Reddick loved action Foto: 2015 Getty Images

His sudden death will come as a shock to many film fans in particular, as Reddick was in the middle of a press tour for the blockbuster John Wick: Chapter 4, starring Keanu Reeves (58). Actually, that’s why he should appear next week on Kelly Clarkson’s (40) US talk show.

Reddick has been an actor since the ’90s, initially making guest appearances on shows like The Nanny and New York Undercover. He later turned to the film business and appeared in “Great Expectations” and “The Siege” among others.

In 2000, he won an Emmy for his role in the HBO miniseries The Corner.