ID.4 | Volkswagen confirms its first electric car in Brazil

Volkswagen celebrated its 70th anniversary in Brazil, completed this Thursday (23rd), with a long-awaited announcement: the launch date of the ID.4 in Brazil.

Ciro Possobom, COO of the brand in Brazil, showed the SUV, the brand’s first electric car confirmed for the country, on the specially prepared stage. And he bet big on the automaker’s new era in the green-yellow market: “The future is promising, with a strategy focused on customers, sustainability and, of course, new products. We couldn’t pass 70 years without offering a gift, and it is the ID.4”.

According to the executive, the electric SUV will arrive in Brazil in the second half and will be the first in a series of 15 new models that will be launched in the country by 2025.

“The ID.4 arrives to connect Brazil to the brand’s global strategy. This SUV brings to Brazil the most advanced Volkswagen technology,” he promised.

Possobom revealed that the model has sold 165,000 units worldwide and has fast charging as one of its main features, capable of recovering up to 80% charge in less than 40 minutes.

How is the ID.4?

The ID.4 is a 100% electric SUV that already has a consolidated market in Europe and, judging by the configurations, it should also arrive strong to fight in the Brazilian market.

The configurations of the version that will be sold in the country have not yet been confirmed, but if it comes with the specifications of the car tested by Canaltech in 2021, it will have 150 kW (equivalent to 204 hp) of power, approximate torque of 31.6 kgf/m and the promise of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds.

The idea is that the autonomy per charge exceeds 500 kilometers in the WLTP cycle, undoubtedly a differential for a car that should cost around R$ 320 thousand.