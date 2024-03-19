“If you are Cuban you have the obligation to raise your voice for those people who have no voice”

One of the most representative artists of the Cuban exile in the United States, Willy Chirinosupported the Cuban people in the midst of the protests that began last March 17 in the face of the unsustainable crisis that the country is experiencing.

“Another uprising in Cuba. There’s no electricity, there’s no food, there’s nothing and it’s going to get worse.. Our brothers, our children, our parents suffer horribly,” said the prominent artist in a video he posted on his Instagram.

Capture Instagram / Willy Chirino

“If you are Cuban you You have the obligation to raise your voice for those people who have no voice.. Right now, grab your cell phone and start posting those images that continually arrive from Cuba. And talk to your followers and tell them about the tragedy of our people, because the change has to come now, the change is now. “Long live Cuba Libre!”, emphasized the musician.

In addition to Willy Chirino, other renowned artists in exile such as Emilio Estefan demanded the end of the dictatorship in Cuba.

Haydée MilanésYotuel, El Yonki, Edward Antonio, Leoni Torres and Yuliet Cruz, Mrs. Dayana, Orlando Fundichely, Dianelys BritoSeidy La Niña and many others took to the networks to support the protests and reject the repression against the protesters.

The people of Santiago de Cuba, Bayamo and Cárdenas not only demanded food and electricity but also freedom. The cries of “Homeland and Life”, “down with communism” and “we are hungry” were heard in the voices of hundreds of people.