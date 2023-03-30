Images from Coldplay concerts in Portugal on display. know where

O the same year that marks the return of Coldplay to Portugal, for concerts scheduled for next May, it will also host an exhibition that displays a collection of twenty-two recordings of moments in which the band passed through our country, informs a communicated that the News by the Minute had access.

Alma Shopping, in Coimbra, will receive these images from the 1st of April, as part of the exhibition entitled ‘Coldplay Em Portugal’ – which will illustrate moments of its first performance in Portugal, at the Festival Paredes de Coura, in 2000 ; but also the MTV European Music Awards concert, at the then Pavilhão Atlântico, in 2005; and the band’s visit to Estádio do Dragão, in 2012, in the city of Porto.

On display will be images of several Portuguese names in photography, such as Rita Carmo, project curator and photographer for Blitz magazine, João Carlos Santos, photo editor for Expresso, as well as photojournalists Cristina Pinto Pinto and Hugo Sousa.

The exhibition is free of charge.

The pop band’s visit to Coimbra is scheduled for the next 17th, 18th, 20th and 21st of May.

