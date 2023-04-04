Import licenses – Algeria: the Ministry of Commerce lifts the lock

The Ministry of Trade and Export Promotion announced today that the withdrawal of import licenses for processed files will be launched from tomorrow, Wednesday.

The withdrawal of licenses will be done via the user space of the digital platform designated for this purpose. Economic dealers are expected to upload import licenses using the platform from tomorrow. They will have to complete the bank settlement process as of Monday, April 10, 2023 to complete the import procedures.

This procedure is intended to complete digitization of administrative procedures and to facilitate services for economic operators, without having to travel.

What are the conditions for obtaining these licenses?

An executive decree has come to detail the conditions and modalities for the implementation of licensing regimes for the import or export of products and goods. The decree stipulates that the automatic import license is issued for each import operation and is valid for one year.

The ministerial sectors involved in the granting of licenses must also seek the prior opinion of the Minister responsible for trade before issuing the license. The Minister responsible for trade may give his opinion in a maximum period of 10 days.

The decree also provides for the establishment of a digital platform dedicated to management of automatic import licenses at the level of the Ministry of Commerce, linked to the ministerial sectors concerned as well as to the customs administration. Licensed dealers must comply with the provisions of the decree within a maximum period of 6 months.