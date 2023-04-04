Cup sensation in Munich: Freiburg eliminated FC Bayern with a late penalty goal

Lucas Höler shocked FC Bayern and Thomas Tuchel with the painful end of the DFB Cup. In a dramatic final phase, the SC Freiburg striker scored the late winning goal (90+5) for the euphoric guests, who were able to win for the first time ever in Munich. After a second half with a great Bayern superiority, the Breisgau team turned the cup quarter-finals upside down on Tuesday. In his second game with the new club, Tuchel was given a bad mood dampener – the triple is gone.

In front of 75,000 spectators, the Freiburg team countered the opening goal by Dayot Upamecano with a header and physical effort (19′) with a dream goal by Nicolas Höfler (27′) – and in the closing stages they struck again. “I no longer have a voice,” said Matthias Ginter on Sky. “This team spirit makes it possible.”

Three days after the demonstration of power in the Bundesliga with the 4-2 win against Borussia Dortmund, Tuchel has a lot of work ahead of him after the first title knockout. The next difficult test is next week with the quarter-finals in the Champions League against Manchester City. Thomas Müller spoke on the Sky microphone of disillusionment and “brutal disappointment. You are now standing there with this heap of broken glass and you know that the DFB Cup is over for this year. Of course, that scratches my sense of honor.”

You are now standing there with this heap of broken glass and you know that the DFB Cup is over for this year. Of course, that scratches my sense of honor. Thomas Müller after the game on Sky

Shortly before the kick-off, Tuchel had left no doubt about Bayern’s high goals. “It’s sensational to play in Berlin, we want to win the thing,” said the 2017 cup winner with Borussia Dortmund on Sky. In the early stages, his team struggled against Freiburg, who were well-adjusted by coach Christian Streich. At the first goal approach, Leroy Sané missed a shot from a distance (12th).

After the national player’s second attempt (19th), the following corner helped Bayern: Kimmich brought the ball to the rushing Upamecano, who used his body vehemently and hit it. Tuchel clapped his hands energetically. The Freiburg protested unsuccessfully to referee Harm Osmers, who did not check the scene again. Streich complained about the support of the French vice world champion on the sidelines with gestures.

23 games Freiburg had previously played at Bayern Munich – and could not win.

The guests were only partially dissuaded from the “flight forward” announced by the Freiburg coach – because the “rabbit in front of the queue would be wrong”. Bayern failed to bring calm into the game after the lead. After several Freiburg passes in the Bayern penalty area, Kingsley Coman clarified insufficiently. The ball bounced at Höfler’s feet, and the 33-year-old overcame Yann Sommer in the Bayern goal with a powerful long-range shot. On the VIP stand, the faces of the Bayern bosses around Oliver Kahn darkened.

Freiburg was unimpressed even after falling behind

In contrast to the sometimes intoxicating fast-paced football against BVB at the weekend, the Munich team did not find their well-known dominance even after the equalizer. In the meantime, Freiburg were equal, Lucas Höler appeared in a promising position in front of Sommer just before the break, but just missed the ball (41st). For Munich, record cup player and captain Thomas Müller failed at Freiburg defense chief Matthias Ginter, who cleared the line (45 + 2).

“Bayern controls the game, Freiburg defends passionately,” said national coach Hansi Flick at half-time on Sky. After the restart, Bayern increased the pressure on the Freiburg goal, the Breisgau team managed to relieve the pressure less often. But Bayern lacked the goals. Tuchel reacted after just over an hour and brought Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry into the game, just before Benjamin Pavard had hit the bar with a head (62nd).

More exciting sports at Tagesspiegel Plus: The new coach of FC Bayern Thomas Tuchel is the most misunderstood among top coaches Column “Leaving with Lüdecke” Love and heart only exist in German Schlager Tips from the sports psychologist “The inner bastard is very emotional”

In the closing stages, the game was played almost exclusively in the Freiburg half, with Sadio Mané also coming on from Tuchel (79′). Bayern hardly created any big chances to score. Musiala was responsible for the hand penalty, which was heavily questioned by the Bayern pros.

“It was supposed to be like that today, but I don’t know if it was deserved. But that doesn’t matter,” said Tuchel on Sky and complained: “The ultimate greed, the ultimate hunger” was missing. The disappointment was huge, “because we can’t fix anything,” said Tuchel and added: “Losing a knockout game is not good, it will keep us busy for a while.” (dpa)

To home page