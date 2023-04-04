Stephanie of Monaco grandmother for the first time: her son Louis Ducruet has become a dad!

Pink notebook. Stephanie from Monaco has just become a grandmother for the first time. His son Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie Hoa Chevallier have just welcomed their granddaughter.
Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie Hoa Chevallier have been spinning the perfect love for several years. It was in 2019 that the two lovers were married. All that was missing was a child to seal their idyll. Last November, they announced that they were going to become parents for the first time. “An adventure is about to begin”, announced the son of Stephanie of Monaco and Daniel Ducruet on Instagram. “I’m going to be the best tatas!!!!“, rejoiced Camille Gotlieb, the sister of the young man, to the angels. A month later, the young couple had revealed the sex of the baby to come during a gender reveal.
The little girl arrived a few days early
The wait is over for the young parents and it’s the young man’s uncle, Prince Albert II, who sold the wick, this Tuesday, April 4. He took advantage of a graduation ceremony for the Monaco Red Cross rescuers to reveal on the stage of the Rainier III Auditorium that the baby had been born. “My nephew Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie are happy to be parents of a little girl”, he thus announced. However, he did not reveal his first name, leaving this privilege to the happy parents. As our colleagues from the magazine point out Gala, the newcomer pointed the tip of her nose a few days in advance, since the term was scheduled for mid-April. This birth must be a real happiness for Louis Ducruet, who had confided in his desires for paternity. “We think about it, of course. The pressure is strong between my paternal grandmother, my mother, that of Marie, her two brothers, my sisters who regularly ask us the question“, he had entrusted to the magazine Point of view. “I have wanted to be a father for several years now, Marie wants to wait a bit. 30 years would be the right age to make this project a reality”, he added.
News that moved Daniel Ducruet to tears
Louis Ducruet had also revealed how his two parents had received the news of his wife’s pregnancy. “My father, a first-class emotional, broke down in tears“, he had said. His sisters and his mother, Stephanie of Monaco had, “exploded with joy“. As for the future dad, he was “left speechless”. “I had been waiting for it for a very long time (…) since the age of 26. I was so happy, so shocked that I couldn’t even cry“, he had completed.