Trump before Justice: he pleaded “not guilty” to 34 crimes and was released

Former President Donald Trump turned himself in today to the Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office to read the more than thirty charges for which he has been charged in relation to the payment of porn actress Stormy Daniels, according to CNN.

The former president must first go through the headquarters of the Prosecutor’s Office, in an operation that theoretically includes fingerprinting and frontal and profile photography, before appearing before the judge.

The judge will then declare him under arrest while the process is completed, but everything suggests that he will later release him and he will be able to return to his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, where tonight he has promised to make a public statement.

Shortly before arriving at the prosecutor’s office, Trump had time to write on his Truth Social network that the situation seemed “surreal” to him: “Wow, they are going to arrest me. I can’t believe this is happening in the United States,” he wrote. from the vehicle that was transporting him there.

Next to the great headquarters of the Supreme Court in Manhattan there was an enormous expectation since morning that resulted in the presence of hundreds, if not thousands, of media journalists from this country and around the world.

However, two pro and anti-Trump rallies called this morning barely managed to attract a hundred people, much less than expected.

The central events for which he has been charged occurred in 2016, when through an intermediary Trump allegedly paid $130,000 to porn actress Stormy Daniels to buy her silence about a sexual relationship he had with her ten years ago.

The lawyers of the former president of the United States Donald Trump criticized this Tuesday the 34 crimes that they impute to their client, which they have described as repetitive, and insisted again that the process against the businessman is “totally political.”

“There is nothing (in the indictment). It does not allege any federal crime, nor that any (crime) was committed against any state law. It does not allege what the false statement is. It is really disappointing, it is sad and we are going to fight it his lawyer Todd Blanche said after the hearing in which Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Blanche insisted to reporters outside the New York courthouse in Manhattan that she did not expect something like this to happen in the United States.

“No one expects this to happen to someone who was president of the United States,” said Trump’s lawyer, who insisted that he has not found “any surprise” in the accusations.

Trump heard the notification of the 34 charges against him on Tuesday, all of them consisting of different types of “falsification of business records”, before leaving the courts and returning to his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

According to the accusation, his actions violate “article 175.10 of the Penal Code” and are defined as an “attempt to defraud and commit another crime” and to hide it.

Eleven of them are related to bills issued by then-Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2016 to paying porn actress Stormy Daniels not to go public with a sexual encounter she had with Trump.