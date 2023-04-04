New York: Donald Trump indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records

New York Attorney Alvin Bragg (archive image) (Source: Seth Little/AP)

After starting as a district attorney in early 2022, the family man initially came under internal pressure because he wanted to devote more resources to prosecuting serious violent crimes and less to crimes related to drugs or prostitution. He has also been criticized for being too hesitant towards Trump for not bringing charges related to the current case. In one of his few TV interviews, Bragg only stated, “I bring tough cases when they’re ready.”

Trump’s indictment has now cleared this hurdle. As a result, Bragg and his employees have been the target of all kinds of threats and insults. He swore his colleagues into turbulent weeks and months. The right paints Bragg as a Democrat who wants to get Trump out of the way for the 2024 election. Indirect campaign support for Bragg from US investor George Soros, who is hated by conservatives, gives them additional ammunition.

12.05 Clock: The reading of the indictment from 2.15 p.m. German time is eagerly awaited. It should reveal what Trump is accused of exactly. So far it is only known that it is about a hush money payment to a former porn actress.

The New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg wants to bring around 30 charges against Trump – which exactly these are has so far been secret. According to US media, each of them could mean a prison sentence for the ex-president. Read more about the background here.

Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, addresses the press (archive image): The porn actress is said to have received hush money payments from Trump’s campaign fund. (What: IMAGO/Alec Tabak)

11.30 a.m.: Donald Trump wants to lead the United States again. But before, during and after his presidency from 2017 to 2021, the Republican made headlines with many scandals. This Tuesday he has to appear in court for the first time because of alleged hush money payments.

Attacks against the prosecutor

9:14 a.m.: “America has survived several dubious presidents, including liars, scammers and warmongers. But none has deepened the country’s divisions like entrepreneur, entertainer, long-time tweeter, agitator and yes, somehow also politician Donald John Trump, born on April 14 . June 1946 in Queens, New York City.” This is how t-online’s editor-in-chief, Florian Harms, looks back on the historic court day that is approaching the United States.

Trump’s supporters conjure up the uprising

7.10 a.m: 35,000 police officers are deployed on a single duty in New York City on Tuesday. They should be ready if the worst comes to the worst at Trump’s court appearance: Before the court, where Trump will hear exactly what the prosecutor’s office is accusing him of, violent supporters of the ex-president are expected.