Florida gymnastics coach accused of sexually assaulting two underage students

And gymnastics coach from Key Biscayne, south Florida, is in prison accused of sexually assaulting two students when they were minors.

Oscar Olea38 years old and a native of Colombia, was arrested on February 28 on two counts of sexual crimes against minors of more than 12 years and less than 18, while they were in family or guardianship custody, reported the Miami Herald.

Olea sexually abused the two minors around 2011, when he was their coach, the prosecutor’s office reported. The alleged victims were around 14 years old when the abuse began.according to the arrest warrants and their statements to the Miami newspaper.

The arrest of the accused occurred after the Miami Herald publish an investigation about Olea and its assumptions abuse.

According to the investigation that began last September, The man developed a brother-sister relationship with both victims, which later turned sexual..

This Monday, the judge ordered that new evidence in the case be revealed, including shocking text messages between the accused and his students.

Text messages between Oscar Olea and one of the alleged victims in 2011. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

One of the messages, published by the chain NBCreveals that one of the minors told Olea that she could be pregnant, and he responded that he wanted to take a test and if she was pregnant, she would have to miss classes or work to go to an abortion clinic.

One of the alleged victims, who is currently 30 years old, told the police that she was 10 when she began training with Olea, and when she was 14 and he was 22, the instructor began to make friends with her and introduce himself as a “ older brother” and told him they had a “brother-sister relationship,” according to an affidavit obtained by NBC.

Also in a sworn statement, made last January, the second victim told the agents that Olea abused her when she was 14 years old and he was 26.

The accused also made friends with this minor, who said that he presented himself as a father figure, older brother and friend in her life.

Copy of image that Olea supposedly sent to one of her underage students. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Other messages show that Olea requested and sent naked photos, and even sent one victim photos of him kissing another minor, according to court records.

The research carried out by the Miami Herald revealed that There are at least five alleged victims of the coach.

Key Biscayne police began their investigation into Olea in September and, thanks to that investigation, other victims of the defendant came forward.

One of them claimed that, in addition to victimizing her at the gym, in her car, and in her mother’s apartment, Olea also managed to gain her mother’s trust and visited her house.

At a hearing last Thursday, Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause and ordered the defendant to remain held without bail.

Olea was scheduled to be arraigned this Monday in a Miami-Dade court before Circuit Judge Alberto Milián, but the hearing was rescheduled for Tuesday morning.