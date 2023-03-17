CNBV: we must maintain vigilance and risk analysis, in cases such as SVB

Mérida, Yucatán.- After emphasizing that the Mexican banking sector is strongthe president of the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), Jesús de la Fuente, stressed that vigilance and risk analysis must be maintained.

This, given the recent events in some banks such as the American Silicon Valley Bank, which in recent days went bankrupt and was intervened by the authorities.

“Recent events that have occurred in some foreign banking institutions have shown the speed with which they can be affected in this digital age, so we must remain vigilant,” said De la Fuente.

Within the framework of the inauguration of the 86 Banking Conventionthe official stressed that recent years have represented moments of uncertainty and volatility for the global economy and financial system, which has generated a global inflationary phenomenon, which has translated into accelerated growth in interest rates.

Despite this, he said, it is gratifying to confirm that Mexico’s banking sector has shown its strengths. “Currently its high levels of capitalization, liquidity and its credit portfolio is in good condition.”

He mentioned that this should be considered as a close collaboration, which has been had with the authorities, and by the regulatory and supervisory framework.

On Wednesday in a statement, the regulatory body reported that, after the bankruptcy of the SVB, the Mexican banking system is healthy and well capitalized.

The banks that operate in Mexico have solid levels of capitalization, liquidity, and quality in their credit portfolio,” he said.

He highlighted that none of the local systemically important banks have a significant concentration in larger depositors or in any sector of economic activity in particular.

Banxico and SHCP agree

The governor of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), Victoria Rodríguez Ceja, agreed that banks in Mexico are well capitalized today and have adequate levels of liquidity, in some cases above the regulatory minimums, which was demonstrated by the latest stress tests applied to the sector.

In this sense, he stated that recent events in the US financial system are not expected to have negative effects on Mexican banking.

However, he stressed that the country’s financial authorities are attentive to the development of financial markets.

Gabriel Yorio, Undersecretary of the Treasury, also commented today that Mexican banks are recognized for their solidity.

kg