Montenegro: Early parliamentary elections on June 11th

NATO and Balkan country Montenegro is going to early parliamentary elections on June 11th. This was announced by President Milo Djukanovic in a speech in Podgorica today. Yesterday he dissolved the parliament elected in August 2020 because it had not elected a new prime minister for months.

“I am witnessing that the country is completely paralyzed on its way to Europe,” said the pro-Western leader. “Therefore, the best solution is to shorten Parliament’s mandate and call for early elections.” Montenegro has been negotiating EU accession since 2012.

The pro-Serbian government of Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic is only in office on an executive basis after parliament voted no confidence in it last August. The wafer-thin Pro-Serbian majority of 41 deputies in the 82-seat parliament could not agree on a successor.

Presidential election on Sunday

Djukanovic is facing a regular presidential election this Sunday, in which he is running for the second time in a row. In addition to him, several pro-Serbian politicians, a pro-Western social democrat and a politically undescribed influencer are applying for the highest office in the state.