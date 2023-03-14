In Marseille, the real estate market is in full transition

In Marseille, there is the sky, the sun and the sea. Exactly like in the song. But to stay other than in “a wooden cabin where the bed is not big”, or not having to sleep on the beach, today you have to show patience and tenacity. Despite an effort by the town hall, which claims to have increased the number of building permits granted (3,400 in 2022, against 2,500 the previous year), real estate developers continue to look gray, with supporting figures.

All about real estate in Marseille and its region Find our file to know the latest trends and real estate prices in Marseille, Aix-en-Provence, Toulon, in the Luberon, on the Var coast as well as in the Hautes-Alpes and the Alpes-de Haute-Provence.

The situation is worrying: few properties for sale, few properties under construction, rising prices and more difficult access to credit… “Yes, there are stated ambitions and, yes, we welcome the discussions between the State, the metropolis and the town hall to renovate the habitat, assures Arnaud Bastide, president of the real estate observatory of Provence (OIP). But, despite all these good intentions, the fact remains that today, in Marseille, there is nothing to sell. »

In January, in the new, there were in all and for all 833 homes for sale. This is very little for a city of 870,000 inhabitants! “There are so few offers on the market that everything sells out, and far too expensive. This per