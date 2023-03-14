PODCAST. Since the war in Ukraine, the French army has been preparing for the worst scenarios

In this episode of La Loupe, Xavier Yvon took an interest in these hypotheses with Etienne Girard and Alexandra Saviana from the Société de L’Express service.

Xavier Yvon : For a year and the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, certain questions have come up regularly: what attitude to adopt towards Vladimir Putin? How to continue to help Ukraine? Can we imagine an end to the conflict?

And from the first moments of the war, another question arose: is France ready for war? A question that we have also often asked ourselves at La Loupe, whether in episodes devoted to European defence, the risks of cyberattack or even the quality of our spies.

But you may remember one episode in particular. It began in the toilets of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and took stock of the problems of equipment and the obsolescence of our army. This survey was conducted by Etienne Girard and Alexandra Saviana, from the Société de L’Express department.

Alexandra Saviana : “We will have to make a choice to know where we invest. This choice depends on the threats that France and the army are facing.”

Xavier Yvon : “Make a choice based on the threats”… Our two journalists went even further in their investigation. They have precisely addressed these threats. They were interested in the worst possible scenarios for the French army. This time, we are not talking about the dilapidated Charles de Gaulle latrines but about the sunken aircraft carrier in the China Sea, clashes with Russia in a Baltic country, or a new jihadist threat. And if the scenarios are hypothetical, the threats are very serious.

