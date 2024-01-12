In the lives of celebrities: news, trends and more

MIAMI.- DIARIO LAS AMRICAS presents In the life of the celebrities: news, trends and more, a weekly summary with the most relevant facts of the show and entertainment.

Actor Adan Canto dies

Mexican actor Adan Canto died at the age of The performer, famous for his participation in productions such as The Cleaning Lady y Designated Survivorsuffered from appendix cancer.

It was in 2013 when his face became international, thanks to his participation in the Fox series The Following, where he played Paul Torres. He was also part of the cast of X Men: Days of Future Past, Netflix’s Narcos, and in the film 2 Hearts, where he starred with Halle Berry and Jacob Elordi.

Her last project was The Cleaning Lady, on Fox, a series in which she had the leading role. However, she had to leave production for the third season due to illness.

EU asks Taylor Swift for help

The European Union asked American singer Taylor Swift for help to increase the number of young voters registered in the bloc.

Swift has a concert scheduled in Paris in May, as part of her Eras Tour. The event is just a month before planned bloc-wide elections to renew the European Parliament.

The European Union’s hope is that Swift will use her influence with young people to mobilize them to participate in the elections, just as she did in the United States.

Willem Dafoe receives star on Walk of Fame

American Willem Dafoe, who was nominated for best supporting actor for the film Poor Things at the Golden Globes, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The star is the first awarded in 2024 and number 2,768 on the prestigious boulevard that celebrates the career and contribution of celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Dafoe has a film collection of more than 100 titles, in which his versatility in playing roles has led him to be both the good guy and a villain. The actor was happy, grateful and excited by the recognition; and when the star was revealed he threw himself on her and gave her a kiss.

Timothe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner expose their love

The romance between Timothe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner seems to be stronger than ever, as the couple decided to express their love at a public event, such as the Golden Globes.

Although the actor arrived alone on the red carpet, inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel he shared a table with the socialite and businesswoman.

But, social networks exploded after a video went viral in which both were captured in a rather affectionate moment, in which after exchanging some words with subtle mischief, they gave each other a kiss.

Brie Larson confesses her admiration to JLo

Actress Brie Larson fulfilled a dream during the Golden Globes red carpet. The interpreter of Room (2015) and Captain Marvel (2019) met Jennifer López during her arrival at the gala, a meeting that meant a lot to both artists.

While Larson was being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight, she froze when she saw the Bronx Diva approaching. When JLo arrived at the space, Bire did not contain her excitement and told her how important it was for her to finally be able to meet her.

López was grateful and expressed that she is also a great admirer of Larson’s work.