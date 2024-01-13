The story of how a Cuban woman found her roots comes to the Miami Jewish Film Festival

MIAMI.- After an extensive search that led her to discover the origins she already suspected she had, Jewish Cuban Genie Milgrom debuts as a screenwriter in the documentary Between the Stone and the Flower, which will have its world premiere on Sunday, January 14 at the Miami Jewish Film Festival. , in The Hum at Temple Beth Am.

With scenes in Cuba, Miami, New York, Spain, Portugal and El Salvador, the 69-minute film tells the fascinating story of Milgrom, who chose to follow the precepts of Orthodox Judaism after exhaustive research into his maternal lineage. for the purpose of verifying his Jewish identity.

The author’s genealogical journey is also captured in a series of books in which she tells how she came to find her 22 maternal grandmothers. The first publication that brought her out of anonymity was My 15 grandmotherswhich was followed by four others.

DIARY LAS AMRICAS convers with Genie Milgrom about her story, now immortalized in the documentary Between the Stone and the Flowerdirected by Roberto Otero Morfa.

The film can also be seen on Thursday the 18th, at 7:30 pm, at the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU and will then be streamed from the 19th to the 25th, in the festival’s virtual room.

After premiering in Miami, the film will be shown at the European Union Parliament in February. It will screen in Boca Raton in March, and then in Boston and Sacramento in April.

