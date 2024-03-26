Madonna announces free concert in Copacabana to close tour

RO DE JANEIRO.- Madonna offer a free megaconcert on May 4 on the emblematic Copacabana beach, in Ro de Janeiro as a closing of his tour Celebration Tourannounced the artist and the organizers.

“It will be her biggest concert so far, an unforgettable concert in one of the most beautiful settings in the world,” said a statement on the American performer’s website.

Madonna’s return to Brazil

The singer of Material Girl y Crazy For You65 years old and winner of seven Grammys, will thus return to Brazil, where she performed for the last time in 2012.

The show will also be her only presentation in South America within the framework of this tour, which celebrates her 40-year career and has taken her to more than a dozen countries.

It will be the only free show in the Celebration Touras a thank you to his Brazilian fans, according to the statement.

The organizers said in a press conference that the logistics of the show will be similar to that of the Réveillon, the traditional party with which Cariocas say goodbye to the year on the beaches of Rio.

This celebration usually brings together at least a million people each year.

In 2006, a Rolling Stones show in Copacabana brought together between 1.2 and 1.5 million people, according to estimates at the time.

The tour Celebration Tour is now in North America. Upcoming dates in April include three shows in Miami and five at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, their only Latin American stop before Rio.

FUENTE: AFP