MIAMI.- DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS presents In the lives of celebrities: news, trends and more, a weekly summary with the most relevant events in show business and entertainment.

Model Aleska Génesis arrested

The model Aleska Génesis was involved in a new controversy. Now it is about the alleged connection to a million-dollar theft of watches, for which he was under arrest in Mexico.

It was learned that the Venezuelan was linked to the so-called Castellanos Gang after supposedly theft of luxurious watches was perpetrated. Upon arriving at the airport in the Mexican capital on January 20, she was detained and released hours later when a judge considered that the Prosecutor’s Office had not presented enough evidence against her.

Selena Gómez reflects on her body

Selena Gómez reflected on her physical transformation. Through a publication on her Instagram stories, she acknowledged that her body is not the same as it was about ten years ago and that the person she is today makes her completely happy.

Without fear of what they will say, the interpreter shared an old photo in a bikini in which she looks thinner; and then she published another current photograph, also in a bikini, in which she looks curvier and she wrote:

“Today I realized that I will never look like that again. I’m not perfect, but I’m proud to be who I am…sometimes I forget that it’s okay to be me,” she said.

Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué are going through a crisis in their relationship

According to the Barcelona press, Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué are facing a serious crisis. The reason? Clara’s parents do not approve of the romance.

This difficulty has caused the young woman to reorganize her plans regarding a possible wedding with the former soccer player and her desire to have children in the near future. The Spanish media La Nación de Catalunya reported that friends close to both of them claim that Clara has tried to mediate the situation, even Piqué has sought to strengthen the bond with his in-laws, but they have not been successful.

It was learned that one of the reasons for the conflict is the age difference between Piqué and Chía Martí.

“Barbie” Oscar nominations questioned

The 2024 Oscar nominations were full of surprises. And after an awards season leading the mentions, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reduced the impact of the highest-grossing film of 2023: Barbie.

Although the film was nominated for best picture, neither director Greta Gerwing nor producer and star Margot Robbie were selected to compete for the award for best director or best leading actress.

América Ferrara and Ryan Gosling issued statements in which they thanked the Academy for the nomination and said they were proud to have been nominated for their roles in the film. However, they said they were disappointed that Gerwing and Robbie were not nominated in individual categories.

Madonna faces lawsuit over delayed concerts

Madonna was sued by a group of fans who allege they had to wait two hours to see her perform in concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The complaint refers to the concerts scheduled for December 13, 14 and 16, 2023.

According to the tickets, the show started at 8:30 pm. However, both presentations began at 10:30 at night and ended at 1:30 in the morning. Fan representatives noted that this caused them difficulty transportation when leaving the show.

Likewise, they added that many of those who attended the concert had to get up early the next day to go to work or attend to family responsibilities.