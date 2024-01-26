Cuban and Spanish fusion! Leoni Torres and Bita premiere “El Barrio”

Leoni Torres is premiering this Friday with a song that has brought out its most flamenco and gypsy side, it is a musical collaboration with the young Spanish singer and composer Bita (Alva María).

“El Barrio”, title of this song with plenty of rhythm, arrived along with a video clip that both artists promoted on their social networks.

“It’s already out. Go to my channel so you can enjoy this wonderful song with Bita“, announced the Camagüey native on his Instagram profile.

“Friday we are opening. ‘El Barrio’ on all digital platforms with my dear Leoni Torres,” the Spanish singer shared on that same social network along with thanks to everyone who was part of this musical project.

In the video clip the two artists danced in several scenes showing off that flavor that runs through their veins.

A few weeks ago, when Leoni advanced a fragment of this topicmany wondered who the singer accompanying him was, and even confused Bita’s voice with that of India Martínez and Rosalía.