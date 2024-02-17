In the lives of celebrities: news, trends and more

MIAMI.- DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS presents In the life of the celebrities: news, trends and more, a weekly summary with the most relevant facts of the show and entertainment.

After months of reconnecting with music and giving the world successful songs, Shakira announced the release of her album Women no longer crywhich will be released on March 22.

“The production of this work has been an alchemical process. When writing each song, I rebuilt myself. By singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds and my vulnerability into resilience,” the Colombian wrote on Instagram, highlighting the support of his fans.

Women no longer cry is the first album that Shakira releases in seven years, after The Golden (2017), material that ranked first on the list Top Latin Albums from Billboard and which was followed by a tour. Record production includes Blackmail, with Maluma; On the bike, with Carlos Vives; and Deja vu, con Prince Royce.

Since that album, the Barranquilla native had released some collaborations until 2022, when as a result of the controversial separation from Gerard Piqué, she released controversial and successful songs.

Sofía Vergara and Netflix reach an agreement with Griselda Blanco’s son

After Griselda Blanco’s son, Michael Corleone Blanco, filed a lawsuit against Sofía Vergara and Netflix for the use of his mother’s image and identity for the series that tells the life of the Colombian drug trafficker, those involved have managed to establish a agreement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, who had access to the documents, the legal representatives reached an out-of-court agreement. Blanco’s lawyer dismissed the complaint with prejudice, which means that the son of the late drug trafficker will not be able to file this complaint in court again.

Until now, the amount that will be paid to end the dispute is unknown.

This lawsuit was filed during the promotion of the series Griselda and prior to its premiere on the digital platform. Michael Corleone assured that he had been in talks with Netflix executives for years, from 2009 to 2022, to develop a production about the story of his mother.

Harvey Weinstein appeals 2020 rape sentence

Nearly four years after Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and sentenced to prison, New York’s highest court heard arguments on February 14 in an attempt to overturn its historic #MeToo-era verdict.

Weinstein’s lawyers asked the state Court of Appeals to throw out the disgraced movie mogul’s 2020 sentence, arguing that the judge trampled on his right to a fair trial by succumbing to the pressure of a reckoning. United States against sexual violence perpetrated by powerful figures.

“What we argue is that there should not be a different set of rules for an individual who is vilified in society. There cannot be the Weinstein rule that only applies to that small part of society that everyone decides to hate,” said the former producer’s lawyer, Arthur Aidala.

Weinstein, 71, was found guilty on February 24, 2020, of sexual crimes including forcibly performing oral sex on a television and film production assistant in 2006, and rape for an attack on an aspiring actress in 2013. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison and is incarcerated at the Mohawk Correctional Center, a state prison about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Albany.

Nicki Nicole ends relationship with Featherweight due to alleged infidelity

After a video went viral in which Featherweight appears walking hand in hand with an unknown woman in Las Vegas at the end of the Super Bowl, the Mexican’s partner – Nicki Nicole – decided to end the courtship.

The rapper broke her silence on Instagram to confirm, through a brief statement, that it was indeed a hoax and that she therefore ended her relationship with Hassan Emilio Kabande, the singer’s first name.

“Respect is a necessary part of love. What you love, you respect. What you respect, you take care of. When they don’t take care of you and when there is no respect… I don’t stay there. I’m leaving there. With great pain, know that I found out the same way you did, thank you for the love you are sending me,” said Nicki Nicole.

Usher y Jennifer Goicoechea se casan

After performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, singer Usher married Jennifer Goicoechea.

Magazine People confirmed that the 45-year-old artist and the 40-year-old music executive got married on the night of February 11, after finishing the game in which the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers and were crowned two-time National Championship champions. Football League (NFL).

The wedding was held in an open-air chapel with capacity for 30 guests. The couple reportedly requested a marriage license days before the show. The artist’s mother, Jonetta Patton, witnessed the union, according to the marriage certificate to which People had access.

Usher and Jennifer have two children together and have been together for five years.