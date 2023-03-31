Often requested: There are finally guided tours through the “Florian”

Dortmund.

Many in Dortmund have been waiting for this for a long time – including the Westfalenpark team itself: there are finally regular tower tours through the Florian.

The Westfalenpark program 2023 is here – and it brings with it a long-awaited novelty: there are finally regular ones Guided tours through the Florian Tower. Four dates are being offered this year under the melodious title “Turmhochhinaus”:

Guided tours of Dortmund’s Florian Tower

Term 2023: April 3, June 26, September 4, October 2 (4 p.m.)

April 3, June 26, September 4, October 2 (4 p.m.) Meeting point: Florian Tower entrance

Florian Tower entrance Conditions: from 10 years, without mobility impairments, without fear of heights (many steps, open stairwell)

from 10 years, without mobility impairments, without fear of heights (many steps, open stairwell) Cost: Guided tour included with park admission

During our reader tour of the Florian in the summer of 2022, tower technician Rouven Mark had already expressed the desire to open the tower to the curious. The small team takes care of “their” Florian with passion. You noticed that immediately during our exclusive tour: Rouven Mark passionately explained everything that was visible and invisible, and showed the old emergency dieselthe elevator shaftthe LEDs to tower lightingthe tight technical room behind the restaurant kitchen – and of course the impressively high one staircase.













Westfalenpark technicians have wanted tower tours for a long time

“We’re a small, well-established team and we identify with the park,” said Rouven Mark proudly. He would like to more guided tours offer through his tower. But so far there have only been guided tours open-door day. That is finally changing.





