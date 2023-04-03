In the realm of witches and wizards – reading day 2023

Immerse yourself in the “realm of wizards and witches”, it was said on Friday, March 31st, 2023, as part of the Vorarlberg Reading Week at the Laterns-Thal elementary school.

The four teachers came up with a varied reading program for their 32 students for the reading day. After the sorcerers and witches candidates entered the school building through the portal 6 8/3, based on our zip code, they were assigned to their groups by the magic hat. At ten stations, supervised by teachers and parents, the young magicians and witches had to try out their magic and witchcraft skills. Codes for magic boxes to decode, magic tricks to learn, magic slime to make, spells to learn, crafts to do, and more. A magical, enchanting snack, baked by the parents, was of course a must for strengthening. The whole school had a magical morning. For passing the magic test, every witch and every wizard was given a “Nimbus 2023” broom pencil, which can be used to write magically after the holidays.