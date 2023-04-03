Russia: an influential Russian military blogger killed in an explosion in Saint Petersburg

An influential Russian pro-war blogger died in an explosion that took place in a café in Saint Petersburg (Russia), on Sunday March 2.

Supporters of the Russian offensive were gathered around Vladlen Tatarsky at the end of the afternoon, Sunday March 2, in Saint Petersburg (Russia), when an explosion sounded. The blogger died instantly. Born in the Donbass, real name Maxim Fomin, he joined the pro-Russian separatists in 2014-2015 before becoming a well-known blogger. It would seem what it is he who was targeted. Monday, April 3 in the morning, Russian television broadcast images of a young girl entering the cafe, loaded with a package. Other images show the blogger a few minutes before the explosion, holding a statuette which would have been offered to him.

Two young girls singled out by the Russian media

It is, according to one hypothesis, this statuette which would have contained explosives. Two young girls are singled out by the Russian media, one born in western Ukraine, the other who took part in anti-war demonstrations. Assumptions to be taken with great caution at this stage.

This blogger, even though he was a strong supporter of the Russian offensive, had issued harsh criticisms towards the Russian generals. For its part, Ukraine denies any involvement, explains the journalist from France Télévisions, Luc Lacroix, live from Moscow (Russia).