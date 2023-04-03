Alejandra del Moral, goes for the vote of families, including pets

In the Sculpture Park of her native Cuautitlán, Izcalli, the standard-bearer of “reconciliation,” announced her first campaign proposal: to expand the benefits of the “salary pink” to the family, transforming it into the “family salary” whose support will extend to the elderly, men, children, even pets” promised Del Moral.

In front of an esplanade painted with the colors of the flag and blue, yellow and turquoise, the standard-bearer of the alliance declared herself ready to visit all the municipalities of the State of Mexico in the almost two months of the campaign that lies ahead to get the vote of the people of Mexico and until he “receives the majority certificate” for his victory at the polls.

Today we start the road to victory. We are the choice of proposals, ideas and capacity because we all fit in this project. Together we will achieve the best results for Mexican families. With the alliance we will win! #AleGovernor #JoinIsSolve pic.twitter.com/XALlSIT08g — Alejandra Del Moral (@AlejandraDMV)

April 3, 2023





“I am going to be the governor of reconciliation because reconciliation is much more powerful than polarization; wanna families united, strong and at peace, reconciled, that at the table of each Mexican family there is harmony and not division. I want us Mexicans to see each other with respect, with understanding and not as enemies. It is time to go to meet the citizens, from dawn we will go together to the more than 6 thousand 574 sectionals to fulfill our mission: we are going to travel throughout the Mexican territory to conquer the hearts of the more than 4 and a half million Mexicans ” , said.

“We are going to cover the whole territory, we are going to go happy, with energy. Before each disqualification, a proposal. We are going to win the good one, because we are the land of the national vanguards”.

Just after midnight, Alejandra del Moral’s campaign began



He recalled that in the State of Mexico there is no result set in stonethat her campaign will be built on solid proposals and she assured that she has the character, temper and courage to face this challenge, in addition to being a strong, prepared, confident and courageous woman, like millions of Mexican women “who are all raffled off the days”.

Accompanied by the PRI national leaders, Alejandro Moreno; of the PRD, Jesus Zambrano; of the senators, Beatriz Paredes, Miguel Ángel Mancera, of the former governor of Michoacán, Silviano Aureoles; of the leader of the PRD deputies, Luis Espinosa Cházaro and the coordinator of the PAN in the State of Mexico, Enrique Vargas del Villar, Alejandra del Moral asked the militants of the parties that nominate her to advance firm and with dignity.

The candidate Alejandra del Moral, flanked by the leaders of the parties that nominate her.



At the end of his speech, he reiterated that reconciliation will be more important than polarization, for which reason he trusted that the Mexican citizenship will grant them victory on June 4, in the more than 18,000 booths that will be installed throughout the state territory.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed.