In Women’s Month, MDC pays tribute to Rosa Rionda de la Cruz, eminent figure in arts and education

Women’s Month begins, a date that invites us to reflect on the women who have left their mark on our path, whether by receiving their love, their support or their life lessons. On this important date, we celebrate in a special way those women who, despite no longer being among us, continue to be remembered and valued.

Just a few days ago, we received the sad news of the death of Rosa Rionda de la Cruz, the acclaimed Cuban art collector, businesswoman and philanthropist. De la Cruz arrived in Miami in the 1970s with her husband, Carlos, with whom she founded the nonprofit organization Moore Space in 2001, one of the first showrooms in Miami.

In 2009 they opened their own art gallery, De La Cruz Collection, for the purposes of exhibiting his extensive private collection and offering lectures to the public.

Today, the De La Cruz Collection is recognized internationally, with works by the most prominent visual artists to its credit. Many of the gallery’s works have been included in international exhibitions of the highest renown.

Beyond his contributions to the art industry and the international recognition of Miami’s cultural and artistic offering, de la Cruz also occupies a top place in our memory for his invaluable contribution to the area of ​​education. Miami Dade College was privileged to have your friendship and support for the artistic and intellectual training of our students. It is possible to highlight, as an example, the scholarship program founded by Rosa and Carlos de la Cruz, in alliance with the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, for students of New World School of the Arts (NWSA), the academic center of excellence in the arts located at the MDC. Thanks to this scholarship, in 2022, twelve NWSA students had the opportunity to attend an intensive training program for artists at the prestigious School of Visual Arts in New York City.

Together with the Knight Foundation, Rosa and Carlos de la Cruz were also benefactors of the Summer Arts Abroad Program, an NWSA initiative that organizes stays for students of the visual arts in international cultural destinations, such as France, Spain, Germany , Italy and England. De la Cruz played a key role in the success of this program, which aims to expose talented young people to various modes of artistic expression, and deepen their knowledge of the industry through visits to museums and private galleries, as well as lectures given. by illustrious artists and curators.

The legacy of Rosa Rionda de la Cruz will last forever. This Women’s Month, and always, Miami Dade College will harbor infinite admiration and gratitude toward a woman whose vision, generosity, and commitment to education transformed our community.