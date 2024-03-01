Cuban from Miami arrested for hitting his mother

He appeared in Miami-Dade criminal court Jesus Hernandeza 25-year-old Cuban man accused of assaulting an elderly person and tampering with evidence, among other charges.

The victim is the man’s own mother, whom – according to the arrest report cited by America Camel– The Cuban struck multiple times while the woman was driving her car and he was traveling as a passenger in the back seat of the vehicle.

Mother and son had a verbal dispute that escalated to the physical, causing injuries to his mother.

The police file of the Cuban – who still remains in the TGK prison – reveals that he faces other charges, including vehicle theft, possession of controlled substances and driving with a suspended license.

Mugshot of the accused (Source: Miami-Dade.gov)

So far, no other details have been released about the incident that led him to jail on this occasion.