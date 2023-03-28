Infonavit announces new options to pay credit from the US

Chihuahua.- The Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) added Solopin to the network of remittance companies with which it has an alliance, to receive credit payments from Mexicans living in the United States.

Through the Infonavit Without Borders Program, the Institute is currently an ally of five remittance companies, which represents around 6,000 branches in 43 states of the neighboring country to the north.

Allied remittance companies and means through which they receive payments of Infonavit credits:

Dolex, branches

Maxitransfers, branches

Express exchange, branches

Barri Financial Group, branches, website and mobile application

Solopin, mobile application

In addition, with Infonavit Sin Fronteras, the Institute assumes the cost of the commission for sending the resources to Mexico, either to pay the owner’s credit, that of a family member, partner, or that of a third party.

From January 2019 to February 2023:

• More than 516 million 336 thousand pesos have been received in payments through the Infonavit Sin Fronteras program.

• 10 thousand 338 credits have been paid.

• The Institute has assumed more than 10 million 468 thousand pesos in commissions, resources that represent savings for the borrowers.

To make the payment of your credit or that of a family member or friend, Mexicans living in the United States can go to any of the branches of the participating remittance companies, with the 10-digit number of the credit and make the deposit.

Or if they prefer, they can send the resources on the website or in the mobile application of one of the remittance companies that have these options available.

