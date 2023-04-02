Ingram leads Pelicans over Clippers

Chicago (USA), Apr 1 (EFE).- Brandon Ingram scored ten of his 36 points in a great fourth period and guided the New Orleans Pelicans in their 122-114 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, despite the forty points from Kawhi Leonard.

The Pelicans added their second consecutive victory, after winning two days ago at the Denver Nuggets field, and placed seventh (40-38), just one victory behind the Clippers (41-38), and with one game less.

The prolonged absence of Zion Williamson, who when added to that of Ingram sent the Pelicans down in the lower zone of the West, is no longer a key factor for Willie Green’s team, which is taking leaps and bounds towards the ‘playoffs’ .

Ingram was supported by 19 points from CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy, while Lithuanian Jonas Valanciunas contributed 23 points with twelve rebounds.

The Spanish Willy Hernangómez did not have minutes in the rotations of the Pelicans. The ex-madridista has not played for three consecutive games.

The Clippers lost their second consecutive game despite forty points in 41 minutes from Kawhi Leonard, on a new night in which the Angelenos could not count on Paul George, absent due to a knee injury.

Russel Westbrook chipped in 24 points with nine assists.