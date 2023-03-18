The Crown boasts its Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Crow is one of the famous series of the British royalty that has had the most impact in the world and has now revealed the first images of the last season of the series, where the arrival of Prince William and Kate Middleton to the royal family shines.

It should be noted that the sixth season will cover the reign of Queen Elizabeth II while Princess Diana of Wales passes away and in a time after the fall of the Soviet Union.

The new season of the series The Crown will also address the youthful romance between Prince William, who will be played by actor Ed McVey, while actress Meg Bellamy will play Kate Middleton.

Prince William and Kate Middleton in The Crown

Prince William and Kate Middleton in The Crown



If we remember, the romance between Prince William and Middleton arose while they were both studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, so the recordings take place there.

Kate Middleton in The Crown



Among the cast that is confirmed for the final season is the name of actress Imelda Staunton who will return to play Queen Elizabeth II, actress Elizabeth Debicki as Diana of Wales and Dominic West will return as Prince Charles.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: This will be the death of Lady Di in the series The Crown

Suspend recordings of the series

The recordings of the sixth season were temporarily suspended during the funeral protocols for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

As has already been presumed, the television series is based on historical events, it is a dramatization of the life of Queen Elizabeth II and the political, as well as personal, events that defined her reign.

It should be noted that the release date for the sixth and final season of The Crown is still uncertain, but its premiere is expected at the end of this 2023 through the Netflix streaming platform.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!