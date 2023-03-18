Spain: weather forecasts for Barcelona this March 18

Climate information is increasingly relevant to society. (Infobae/Jovani Pérez)

Coat and umbrella or light clothing and cap? If you don’t know what outfit to go out with this Saturday, here it is weather forecast for the next few hours in Barcelona.

The weather for this Saturday in Barcelona will reach 17 degrees, while the minimum temperature It will be 10 degrees. The forecast for UV levels is 2.

As for the rain the probability of precipitation for said city it will be 10%, with a cloudiness of 91%, during the day; and 25%, with a cloudiness of 25%, throughout the night.

Meanwhile, the gusts of wind will reach 22 kilometers per hour during the day and 11 kilometers per hour at night.

In Barcelona the maximum temperature is around 30 degrees and the minimum is below zero (Government of Barcelona)

Barcelona is located in the northeast of Spain, on the Mediterranean coast of the Iberian Peninsula, where two types of climate dominate: the continental mediterranean and humid subtropical.

The weather continental mediterranean occurs mainly to the south of Barcelona and is characterized by mild winters and hot dry summers.

while the rainy season in this state of weather it is present mainly during winter or in intermediate seasons.

For its part, the weather humid subtropical it occurs in the northernmost part of the region, which is characterized by cold or mild winters, as well as humid and warm summers.

Meanwhile, there is no rainy season as such in this climate, since rainfall falls well distributed throughout the year.

According to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) of Spain, the maximum temperature in Barcelona it is around 30 degrees Celsius and occurs in the months of July and August.

In the case of the minimum temperature Aemet mentions that it is below zero degrees Celsius between December and January.

The months in which more rain falls in Barcelona they are between September and October. While snow days they are very few, no more than 10 a year, on average.

There are four main climates in Spain (Reuters)

Spain is characterized by being sunny, where the hours of sunshine are around 3 thousand hours a year. The temperatures in this Mediterranean country are mildHowever, there are marked differences between seasons and different areas.

Although Amet records up to 13 types of climates in SpainThey are really four that predominate: oceanic, cool summers mediterranean, continental mediterranean and cold steppe.

The oceanic is characterized by being temperate with cool summers, abundant rainfall and well distributed throughout the year.

In Spain it appears mainly in the north and west of Galicia, the Cantabrian Sea, the Iberian System, the northeast of the northern plateau and a large part of the Pyrenees, except for the highest areas.

The Mediterranean with cool summers, as its name suggests, has dry and cool summersas well as cold or mild winterswhile most of the rains fall in winter or intermediate stations.

This climate covers most of the northern plateau, inland Galicia and many mountainous areas in the center and south of the peninsula. In the Canary Islands, it extends widely through the interior of the islands of La Palma, El Hierro, La Gomera and Tenerife, as well as in the highest areas of Gran Canaria.

The continental Mediterranean registers mild and rainy wintersas well as hot dry summers.

This type of climate is present in a large part of the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. It extends over most of the southern half and the Mediterranean coastal regions, with the exception of the arid areas of the southeast.

As for the cold steppe, the winters are very cold and the summers can be temperate or hotIn addition, the rainfall is scarce.

This climate extends to the southeast of the peninsula, the Ebro valley, the southern plateau and, to a lesser extent, to Extemadura, the Balearic Islands and the center of the northern plateau. They are also observed on all the islands of the Canary archipelago.

During the spring and autumn is when the most pleasant weather in Spainweather conditions that allow you to enjoy the outdoors practically all day.

The maximum temperatures are reached during July and Augustthe hottest and driest months in the whole country.

While minimum temperatures usually occur in January and Februarymonths that also coincide with the days with more rainmainly in the north of Spain.