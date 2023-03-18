Thorsten halved! : Now he is looking for love on TV

Hilzingen – Warehouse clerk Thorsten Zufahl (47) lifts heavy dumbbells every day and strengthens his muscles. So he slimmed down 90 kilos. “I used to weigh 180 kilos,” he says to BILD.

In 2009 Thorsten had a serious accident with the quad. A motorcyclist hit him at 160 km/h. “I crashed into a tree, flipped the quad several times and fell 40 meters into the forest,” he recalls. He broke eight bones in his spine. “The doctor said that with this weight I’ll be in a wheelchair at some point. That scared me,” says Thorsten. The turning point for him – fitness instead of fast food. Unbelievable: Thorsten halved within a year!

Today Thorsten Zufal is a muscle man Photo: private

But something is still missing for his happiness: great love. The warehouse clerk from Lake Constance has already been married three times. He has been single for seven years. Thorsten wants to change that now. The 47-year-old is looking for his dream woman in the dome show “First Dates Hotel”. “I don’t give a damn what she looks like. She’s supposed to have a huge heart,” he says.

Thorsten has his first date in a hotel in Mallorca with Stephanie (36), a tiler from Velbert (NRW). VOX shows on Monday at 8:15 p.m. whether it works or flops between the two.