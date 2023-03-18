Two Chihuahuans are heading to the INE

Juarez City.- Of the six Chihuahuans who aspired to the electoral councils of the National Electoral Institute (INE), only two remain, after the Technical Evaluation Committee presented the list of 92 people who went to the fourth phase of the designation process.

On the list of the interview phase are the former welfare delegate in the state, Bertha Alcalde Luján and Claudia Arlett Espino, who was provisional president of the State Electoral Institute (IEE).

This is the last phase before the final cut is made on March 22, in which four quintets will be formed to designate those who occupy the four INE ministries that will remain vacant after April 3.

For his part, Mayor Luján has his interview today from 1:05 to 1:35 in the afternoon, while Arlett Espino from 4:10 to 4:40, according to the schedule released by the Technical Committee of Evaluation yesterday.

In the last stage, Alcalde Luján obtained the highest score in the cut-off evaluation released by the Technical Evaluation Committee, with 74 correct answers.

In fifth place on the list, according to the results shown by the Committee, was Claudia Arlett Espino.

On April 3, the constitutional term of four members of the INE General Council will conclude, among them the president of the organization, Lorenzo Córdova Vianello, who will leave his post, and the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary (TEPJF) ordered that the quintet from which the new head of the INE will emerge is made up exclusively of women, which is why the substitution process has begun via the Chamber of Deputies.

At the beginning of the process, 1,128 people registered to seek to succeed one of the four directors of the Institute who will leave office in April.

In the agreement of the Technical Evaluation Committee, in accordance with the principle of parity, the same number of male and female candidates should go to the interview stage.

However, in the process there were more applicants of the male gender, this resulted in the list of women to be interviewed being integrated with applicants whose score is lower than that of those who make up the list of men.

The four directors who must be appointed through quintets will have a term of office from April 4, 2023, to April 3, 2032.