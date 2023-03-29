Toilets in all Airbus A350 must be checked

In some machines, the toilet bowls could come loose, according to a document from the European aviation authority.
Die European aviation authority EASA has a review of the toilets in all Airbus A350 arranged. reason for that is Corrosion on floor fittings in the washrooms of some machines.
In a document EASA states that the corrosion could cause the toilet bowls to come loose. This is a danger for passengers and crew. In addition, there could be disabilities in the event of a possible evacuation, it is said.
Now operators must be within 6 months do a check. This must not be later than 36 Fun after manufacture or 36 months after the last inspection. Airbus has already reacted and created inspection instructions. In addition, a regular visual inspection of the affected components must be carried out.