Toilets in all Airbus A350 must be checked

In some machines, the toilet bowls could come loose, according to a document from the European aviation authority.

Die European aviation authority EASA has a review of the toilets in all Airbus A350 arranged. reason for that is Corrosion on floor fittings in the washrooms of some machines.

In a document EASA states that the corrosion could cause the toilet bowls to come loose. This is a danger for passengers and crew. In addition, there could be disabilities in the event of a possible evacuation, it is said.