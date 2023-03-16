Into the box: Have a good night’s sleep with Auping / Five tips for a good night’s sleep

Auping

Berlin (ots)

According to a new representative YouGov survey commissioned by the German Press Agency, around 40%* of those surveyed in Germany rate the quality of their sleep as poor. However, good sleep is essential for general well-being, (mental) health and psychological and physical performance. That is why the Dutch mattress and bed specialist Auping has set itself the task of taking sleep to a new level and is giving consumers five sustainable tips for bedroom design on the occasion of World Sleep Day on March 17, 2023. These should ensure quiet nights. After all, people spend a third of their lives in bed – so it stands to reason that the sleeping environment also has a significant influence on the night’s sleep. Auping shows how it’s done and turns the bedroom into an absolute feel-good space.

#1: The optimal mattress

Choosing the right mattress plays a crucial role in sleep and can significantly affect sleep quality. In order to completely relax while sleeping and to relieve the spine and joints, it is important to choose a mattress that meets individual needs such as sleeping position, degree of firmness and body type. With Auping’s range of circular mattresses, there is something for every body type – X, I, A or Y. Sustainable and restful nights are guaranteed!

#2: The (bed) basis for restful sleep

Sleeping on feathers – doesn’t that sound like a dream? However, what many people don’t know is that the basis for healthy sleep starts with the spring base, as it optimally supports the mattress and the body and thus contributes to maximum relaxation. Thanks to their open structure, Auping’s spiral spring bases ensure particularly good ventilation and thus help to maximize comfort and significantly improve the lifespan of the mattress. Expert tip: The spring base should also be tailored to the mattress and individual physique.

#3: Sleep like on clouds

Sleep through and wake up refreshed – A good pillow contributes to a relaxed feeling in the morning. The perfect interplay of ergonomic design and high-quality materials prevents tension and enables restful sleep and a rested wake-up call. Choosing the right pillow depends on various factors, such as preferred sleeping position and physique. Auping offers the right pillow for every individual sleeping need – the head, neck and spine are optimally supported and the body gets the rest it needs.

#4: Sleep better when properly covered

There is nothing better than snuggling up in the cozy duvet after a long day. Aupings duvets meet all personal needs: be it temperature, allergies or size. With the choice of summer, winter or four-season duvets, everyone will find a suitable duvet that provides optimal warmth on cold nights and feels light as a feather and soft on the skin in hot temperatures. In addition to optimal sleeping comfort, Auping offers duvets made of completely hypoallergenic materials. With Auping, the bed becomes even more comfortable and sleep better.

#5: The eye sleeps with you

The bedroom is the most important room in our home, because we not only spend a lot of time there, but also find rest. It is therefore obvious that, in addition to the ergonomic factors, the aesthetics of the bed also play an important role: it has a major influence on general well-being and thus also on sleep. The combination of creative and modern shapes with sustainable and durable materials distinguishes Aupings beds and box spring beds. This turns the bedroom into an absolute feel-good place and encourages sweet dreams.

More information about World Sleep Day: www.auping.com/de/stories/ab-in-die-kiste

Good to Know: In March, Auping is celebrating twice: Auping is happy about its third in addition to World Sleep Day B Corp Anniversary during B Corp month. B Corps are companies dedicated to pursuing social and environmental goals in connection with their business activities. As a B Corp certified company, Auping has set itself the goal of offering a fully circular product range by 2030.

More info on Auping’s B Corp campaign: www.auping.com/de/ueber-auping/nachhaltigkeit/b-corp-monat

*The information comes from a representative study by the opinion research institute YouGov in August 2022 on behalf of the German Press Agency.

Original content by: Auping, transmitted by news aktuell