Beijing Express 2023: the candidates reveal the unusual gifts they brought to the locals

Always friends since the end of the filming of Beijing Express, the secret choicecurrently broadcast on M6 every Thursday evening, the three allied binomials adventure (Angie and Nathalie, Laura and Alexandra as well as Alexandre and Chirine) continue to see each other. After the second stage, five of these candidates answered questions asked by their fans and in particular concerning the content of their famous red backpacks, emblematic of the adventure game! And they can’t be filled with everything and anything… Alexandre, from the pair of strategist lovers, couldn’t have taken food as he would have liked or Angie, from the pair of strangers “emergency phone” : the mother, who recently lifted the veil on her private life, had also explained to us how difficult it had been to not being able to call her daughter as often as she would have liked…

“We can only take what is necessary”confides Nathalie

This is how we learned thatAlexandra has offered herself the luxury of carrying a straightener ! Much to his sister’s chagrin Laura, who explains that the bag, of 13 kg concerning her, is really small and that there is not much space. “We can only take what is necessary. We wanted to board a down jacket but we didn’t have the spacewe had to take a very small one, we curdled our a***”. Nathalieabsent for this debrief, confided to Tele-Leisure : “My bag, like Angie’s, weighed 14 kilos and yet I respected the list given except for a little dress… It would have been difficult to bring extra things! But I had forgotten photos of my family. To redo I would lighten the bag!“

“The most difficult was when you were indisposed”explains Shirin

For Angela, “the most important thing was the wipes”. Alexandre and Chirine also regret not having thought of it! Especially since Chirine explains that the most difficult thing for girls, “it was when you were indisposed”. And Laura acquiesced: “It was horrible“In the opinion of all, and even of Alexandre who does not know the monthly concern of the girls, lack of hygiene, especially in the toiletsremains one of the key issues in Beijing Express. Alexandra regrets not having thought of bringing an inflatable cushion“practical and does not take up space!” Nathalie confessed to us a little coquetry: “Me, I hadn’t forgotten anything, but when I saw that all the girls were wearing makeup, maybe I should have taken something to hide my fatigue, especially since with age you score faster!“

Beijing Express 2023 : small Eiffel tower as a gift

Laura who dreams of doing Beijing Express since small, would have “loves take more stuff for the kids. I had 3/4 gifts but you go to so many people and you meet so many of them… even hitchhiking, when the person makes a 4 hour detour you want to give them your life! I gave away all my bracelets but in the end I no longer knew what to give. It would have been weird to give away a t-shirt…”. As for gifts for the population, Alexandre and Chirine had a surprising idea which seems to have worked well: they had bought small Eiffel towers. “As soon as someone took us in the car or in the houses, we distributed them“, explains Alexander. “People were so happy” complete Chirine, who starred in Here it all starts, on TF1. Nathalie, who could not have gone on an adventure with her daughter or her husband, would have liked to share a taste pleasure with her guests: “We only came across a family with children twice, but frankly I would have liked to have them taste our cheese because in Paraguay they were proud of their two cheeses with little taste…”