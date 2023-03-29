Pope on controls in the hospital

Pope Francis has been taken to a hospital. As of today, the head of the Catholic Church is in the Gemelli Clinic in Rome “for some planned examinations,” said Matteo Bruni, spokesman for the Holy See.

Further details, such as how long the 86-year-old will stay in the clinic and which controls were planned, were not announced. The Pope had previously held the general audience in St. Peter’s Square.

In July 2021, the Argentine had an operation on his intestines at the Gemelli Hospital. He has also been suffering from severe knee problems for more than a year, which usually force him into a wheelchair. Francis has so far refused knee surgery.