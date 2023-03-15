Schwesta Ewa in the BILD interview: “When I see old videos of myself, I’m ashamed”

Red light, crime and drugs! The everyday life of rapper Schwesta Ewa (38, bourgeois Ewa Malanda) was marked by violence and abuse for years.

Born in Poland, she went down the wrong path early on. At the age of 16 she came into contact with the red light, at 18 she sold her body on the street.

Her only way out of the vicious circle: German rap.

In June 2017, her past caught up with her. Ewa was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for 35 assaults and tax evasion.

But the biggest punishment was yet to come – because when she entered prison, the rapper was separated from her then only one-year-old daughter Aaliyah (now 4) for six months. In February 2021, Ewa was released prematurely.

January 2020: When she entered the JVA Willich, Schwesta Ewa had to say goodbye to her then one-year-old daughter Photo: .

The musician has been out of jail for over a year, now lives with her daughter in Düsseldorf and has rearranged her life.

“Since becoming a mother, I have completely changed my attitude and my priorities. When I see old videos of myself, I feel ashamed of my behavior. My daughter made me a better person,” she explains to BILD.

But the 38-year-old is often caught up in her past. The musician suffers from nightmares and is very afraid to entrust her daughter to other people. The everyday visit to kindergarten? A real challenge for the 38-year-old!

Probably the most painful insight for the single parent: Daughter Aaliyah is not spared from her mother’s life story.

“We were in a game country and my daughter was excluded. Aaliyah wasn’t allowed to play just because I’m her mother. I heard the parents say: ‘No, not them. She was already in prison.’ That broke my heart,” admits the 38-year-old to BILD.

“I’ll be honest. I owe that to my child”

The 4-year-old still doesn’t understand that her mother has a slightly different career path than most mothers. But the rapper knows her child will eventually start asking questions. A situation that is already causing great anxiety to single parents.

“This is the hardest hurdle I have yet to face. It pains me greatly to think that my daughter is suffering from my past and that children could point to her. I don’t know yet how to tell her about my work as a prostitute and my time in prison, but I’ll be honest. I owe that to my child,” Schwesta Ewa told BILD.

On her Instagram channel, the musician provides insights into her motherhood and is certain that Swedish curtains are finally a thing of the past.

“I am proof that people can change. The old Schwesta Ewa no longer exists. In my case, I hope that the apple falls far from the tree and that one day my daughter can be proud of me,” she told BILD.